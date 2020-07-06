Sections
Home / Cricket / New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official

New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official

The postponement announcement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, is imminent, creating a window for the IPL.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:01 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

IPL 2017 trophy. (Sportzpics)

New Zealand is the latest country after UAE and Sri Lanka which has offered to host the IPL in case the billion dollar league can’t be held in India due to rising cases of coronavirus.

The postponement announcement of the T20 World Cup, to be held in October-November in Australia, is imminent, creating a window for the IPL.

The BCCI has already zeroed in on the end September-early November window for the IPL.The board’s first choice is staging the tournament at home but that is looking increasingly unlikely with India having the third largest case load of coronavirus cases behind Brazil and USA.

“Staging the event in India has to be the first choice but in case it is not safe to have it, then we will look at the overseas options. After UAE and Sri Lanka, New Zealand has also offered to host the IPL,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.



“We will sit down with all stakeholders (broadcaster, teams, etc) and take a call. The safety of the players is paramount. There will be no compromise on that,” the official said.

The IPL has been held overseas in the past. The entire 2009 edition was staged in South Africa due to the general election back home and partially in the UAE in 2014 due to the same reason.However in 2019, despite elections, the BCCI managed to schedule the IPL in India avoiding clashing with poll dates in various states.

The UAE again is the front-runner to host the tournament if it happens overseas. Sri Lanka is a cost-effective option while New Zealand, which has been largely free from COVID-19, faces feasibility issues.

With New Zealand, India has a seven and half hour time difference and even if the game starts at 12:30 pm in the afternoon, maximum office-goers (even those who work from home) will miss the action.

Apart from Hamilton and Auckland, which can be covered by road, places like Wellington, Christchurch, Napier or Dunedin will require air travel.

The official added that the date of the IPL Governing Council meeting will be announced soon and issues pertaining to the league, including the Chinese sponsorship deals in the IPL, will be discussed.

The BCCI had called for an IPL GC meet more than two weeks ago following the India-China clash at the Galwan Valley but the date is yet to be announced. Anti-China sentiment has been on the rise in India ever since the “violent” face-off between the two Asian giants.

The board has a lucrative five-deal deal in place for IPL title rights with Chinese mobile phone maker Vivo, fetching it Rs 440 crore annually till 2022. Indian companies with Chinese investments like Paytm are also involved in the IPL.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
Jul 06, 2020 17:02 IST
Mylan’s version of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir in India this month
Jul 06, 2020 17:04 IST
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Jul 06, 2020 17:01 IST
100 booked for flouting lockdown
Jul 06, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.