Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Nicholas Pooran announces his engagement on Instagram, gets wishes from KXIP teammates

Nicholas Pooran announces his engagement on Instagram, gets wishes from KXIP teammates

As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, fans along with the people from cricket fraternity poured wishes to congratulate the couple.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nicholas Pooran with his fiance Alyssa Miguel (Instagram)

West Indies star batsman Nicholas Pooran announced his engagement with his long-time girlfriend Alyssa Miguel on Tuesday. The Caribbean hard hitter took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with his better half where he could be seen kneeling down and placing the engagement ring on Alyssa’s finger.

Pooran wrote a lovely message in the post that read, “God has blessed us with a great blessing. I am glad to announce that @kathrina_miguel and I got engaged. Love you Migz.”

Here’s the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, fans along with the people from cricket fraternity poured wishes to congratulate the couple. Pooran’s teammates from Kings XI Punjab – Mandeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh – send messages in Punjbai, writing, “Congrats Nicky Paaji!”

Pooran’s Caribbean mate Jason Holder wrote, “Man oh man. LOVE is pure! Congrats to you both.” Whereas Kieron Pollard wrote, “The professional ... congrats.”

Nicholas Pooran had a terrific IPL 2020 season in UAE recently. Playing for KXIP, he garnered 353 runs in 14 matches, turning out to be team’s third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He was accompanied with Alyssa during the whole tour.

Now the Trinidad-born in up for national duties as he is in New Zealand for a 3-match T20I series against the Kiwis. He will then head to Australia to join Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League season 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Investors in ‘full bull’ mode as vaccine hopes run high: BofA survey
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
FIFA seeks better tech for offside, cheaper video review
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Report claims improvement in hiring activities in metro cities
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.