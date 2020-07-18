Sections
Home / Cricket / Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training

Nine Bangladesh cricketers to resume individual training

Mushfiqur, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam will train in Dhaka while Syed Khaled Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed will practice in Sylhet.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 18:55 IST

By Press Trust of India,

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will allow the players to participate in individual practice sessions from Sunday. (Image Courtesy: BCB)

Nine Bangladesh players, including former captain Mushfiqur Rahim, will resume individual training across four venues from Sunday, the country’s cricket board announced.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has prepared four venues - Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet and Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna - for the first phase of practice session by following all the necessary safety protocols, according to a BCB statement.

“Players will take part in running and gym sessions at the academy, batting at Indoor centre. Other three venues will be available for Running and GYM only,” the statement read.

Mushfiqur, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam will train in Dhaka while Syed Khaled Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed will practice in Sylhet. Mehedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan will avail training facilities in Khulna while Nayeem Hasan will be the only one practicing in Chattogram.



Earlier this month, the BCB had announced that all major international and first-class venues along with training facilities - eight in total - were being readied for an imminent return of cricket in the country. The BCB had earlier postponed its Test tour of Pakistan in April apart from the Ireland and UK tour in May.

Last month, Bangladesh’s former ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza along with former players Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal also tested positive for Covid-19. Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka was postponed while New Zealand, who were slated to play a two-Test in South Asian country in August-September as part of the ICC World Test Championship, also put off the series to a later date due to the health threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Australia’s tour of Bangladesh, originally scheduled for June, has also been deferred, owing to the pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tourism shows signs of revival but most people are still cautious
Jul 18, 2020 19:10 IST
AB de Villiers turns clock back as he slams 21-ball fifty in Solidarity Cup
Jul 18, 2020 19:11 IST
Ashok Gehlot claims support from regional party MLAs amid Rajasthan crisis
Jul 18, 2020 19:14 IST
City to get 6,227 isolation beds at 18 Covid-19 Care Centres being set up by PMC
Jul 18, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.