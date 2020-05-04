‘No.1 at the moment, great player’: Mohammad Yousuf picks India stalwart as the best batsman

Sections
Kohli has been praised by the legends of the game for his machine-like consistency and is envied by the cricketers from across the border. The latest to join the growing chorus about Kohli’s greatness is former Pakistan middle order giant Mohammad Yousuf.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mohammad Yousuf (Twitter)

Virat Kohli has been a thorn in the flesh of arch rivals Pakistan since the beginning of his career. In just his fourth ODI innings against the arch rivals, Kohli smashed 183 runs, which remains his highest individual score in 50-over cricket till date. Since then, Kohli has gone on to become the most prolific run getter in ODIs in this generation and if he continues in this vein, he could very well break the world record of his idol Sachin Tendulkar, something that for many was unthinkable.

During live interaction with fans on Twitter, Yousuf was to describe Kohli by a fan and the Pakistani great wrote, “No 1 at the moment.great player.”

 



Kohli averages nearly 60 in ODIs and has a healthy average of more than 53 in Test cricket as well. He is also closing in on Tendulkar’s world record of most centuries in the 50-over format.

If one takes into account his number in T20Is then Kohli has already crossed the 20,000 runs barrier in international cricket. Hailed as a once in a generation talent, Kohli along with Australia;s Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is considered a part of fab four of international cricket.

His consistency and ability to single handedly win matches for his team across all formats puts him a cut above the rest. His performance with the bat has improved ever since he has taken over the role of a captain and Indian cricket fans would love to see him guide the team to many more important victories.

