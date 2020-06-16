No bowler better than him in home conditions: Saqlain Mushtaq’s huge praise for Indian spin wizard

When talking about some of the best off-spinners in the world at the present moment, the debate often revolves around Australia’s Nathan Lyon and India’s Ravichandran Ashwin. Both Lyon and Ashwin have performed consistently in the longest format of the game, and are believed to be almost indispensable members of the playing XI in Test cricket. Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq, who was recently appointed as PCB’s Head of International Player Development, gave his view on both the bowlers and said that he believes Ashwin to be the best among all in home conditions.

“Right now, Nathan Lyon has been giving tremendous performances. He has performed against England, Pakistan, and even against India. As per his performances and strike rate, I think he is one of the best at the moment,” Saqlain, who picked 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.8 in his remarkable career, told Cricket Pakistan.

“Secondly, there is R Ashwin, who performs really good at home. He performs overseas as well, but there is no other bowler better than him in home conditions. Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket is also good,” he further added.

Saqlain also went on to praise India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and described him as a smart bowler in shorter formats. “In shorter versions, Kuldeep Yadav from India is also very good. I really like him. He has a huge heart. I have spoken to him a few times. He comes across as really positive and educated, in terms of cricketing knowledge. He’s really good,” Saqlain said.

The former Pakistan bowler went on to praise England’s Adil Rashid and Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan. “Adil Rashid has also given good performances. Shakib al Hasan is also really intelligent. I have worked with Bangladesh Cricket Team. Shakib has a strong character, he is really courage, and he uses his brains. He is a clever bowler,” he said.

Speaking about bowlers from Pakistan, Saqlain added: “In Pakistan, Shadab Khan has a lot of potential, he could be impactful in the longer formats as well. Mushtaq Ahmed has joined the team which is a good news.”

“Yasir Shah has also given good performances. He has given world class performances. He has dominated the entire world. His record shows that. He has suffered from back injuries, and we plan to work on the same,” he added.