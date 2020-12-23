Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / No captaincy thoughts as South Africa’s Markram looks for reset in Test cricket

No captaincy thoughts as South Africa’s Markram looks for reset in Test cricket

Markram, 26, was earmarked early in his career as a future test captain, but the poor form in a turbulent 18 months where he lost his place in the side means he is back to square one and looking to reignite his career.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Reuters, Cape Town

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram during the South African national men’s cricket team training session. (Getty Images)

Aiden Markram must first cement his place in the side before he can realise his dream of captaining South Africa, though the opening batsman feels refreshed ahead of a two-test home series against Sri Lanka that starts on Boxing Day.

Markram, 26, was earmarked early in his career as a future test captain, but the poor form in a turbulent 18 months where he lost his place in the side means he is back to square one and looking to reignite his career.

White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock has agreed to lead the test team for the 2020-21 international season until a long-term appointment can be made, and Markram is concentrating only on scoring runs before thinking of anything else.

“In terms of captaincy, it is something I really enjoy doing, but I have not put much focus on that,” Markram told reporters on Wednesday.



“I am playing for my spot again, so for me to be thinking about the captaincy is certainly not on my radar. I haven’t been good enough over the past 18 months.”

The tall opener scored exactly 1,000 runs in his first 10 tests, averaging 55.55, but managed just 424 in the next 10 at 22.31 with no centuries.

He feels the time away from international cricket, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, could turn out to be a blessing in disguise.

“I played a lot of cricket where I was struggling, so I didn’t have time to reflect on things that maybe worked in the past and just slow things down,” he said.

“It felt like everything was becoming more and more rushed, and when you are out of form it is a tough place to be. It can be a snowball effect. So that time we had off was great to clear the mind.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Winter bride: Sara Ali Khan looks like a princess in lace gown, tiara
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Masks alone may not stop Covid-19 spread without physical distancing
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Cabinet approves revision in DTH guidelines, license to be now issued for 20 yrs: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
11 villages merged with PMC live the reality
by Siddharth Gadkari
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.