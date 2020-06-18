No Lasith Malinga in Sri Lanka’s second residential camp in Kandy

Sections
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Colombo

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga in action. (Action Images via Reuters)

Twenty20 captain Lasith Malinga will not be part of team’s second residential training camp, starting June 22 in Kandy, as a 24-member squad was announced on Thursday.

A six-member unit of coaches and other support staff will work with the players during the camp at the Pallekele stadium.

“The arrangements for the next camp is aimed at becoming the best prepared international team post-Covid–19 and to be ready to play at any given time,” said Mickey Arthur, the head coach of the team.

The squad members will continue to follow the health procedures, followed during the first camp, conducted earlier this month in Colombo.Sri Lanka’s next scheduled international engagement, the tour by India later this month, has been canceled while the Bangladesh tour scheduled for late July is still doubtful.



The squad for camp: Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Danushka Gunatilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Embuldeniya, Oshada Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

