‘No one is more selfless and brave,’ Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Bhaichung Bhutia pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan clash

Indian army soldiers walk past their parked trucks at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar. (Reuters)

It was a tragic day for India as the news came in that 20 Army personnel were martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. India and China are locked in a border standoff in Ladakh for the past month and on Monday, a physical confrontation broke out between the two troops. This is the biggest clash between the militaries of the both the nations in more than 50 years and it has been reported than around 43 Chinese soldiers lost their lives in the escalation.

India’s leading sportspersons, including cricket captain Virat Kohli and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, have paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives while trying defend their country’s land .

“Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time,” Kohli wrote on his twitter page.

READ | India’s bowling coach reveals why pacers are now able to bowl at 140 km/h regularly

His white ball deputy Rohit Sharma also mourned the death of the soldiers.

“Salute to our REAL HEROES who laid their lives protecting and honouring our border. May god give their families utmost strength,” Rohit tweeted.

Yuvraj also sent his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Bhutia, who has also dabbled in politics, termed the attack a “planned one”.

“China had asked all its citizens to leave India few weeks back. The killing of our soldiers in LAC was a I think a planned one.

“We completely condemn this cowardly act of China. Indian Govt should take strong necessary action and not bow down to Chinese aggression,” Bhutia wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Olympic bronze medal winning duo of wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and shuttler Saina Nehwal and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan were also among the notable athletes to pay tributes.

(with PTI inputs)