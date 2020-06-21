Sections
Home / Cricket / No point poking the bear: David Warner not looking to sledge Virat Kohli on India’s tour to Australia

Warner was not part of the Australian side which India beat in 2018-19 to mark their first Test series win down ender. The last time Warner was a part of an India-Australia Test series in Australia, he had his fair share of verbal duels with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But the left-hander however, did not seem too keen of a repeat.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 12:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

David Warner of Australia and Virat Kohli (BCCI / SPORTZPICS)

Despite being a feisty character and someone who relishes the verbal battle as much as the battle between bat and ball, Australia opener David Warner said he would not like to sledge India captain Virat Kohli when they tour Australia for a full series later this year.

Warner, who has changed approach a lot after coming back from a 12-month ban imposed by Cricket Australia because of his involvement in the ball-tampering episode in South Africa, said Kohli is not a person to be poked.

“Virat Kohli is not a person to be poked and no point poking the bear,” Warner was quoted as saying by India Today.

Warner was not part of the Australian side which India beat in 2018-19 to mark their first Test series win down ender. The last time Warner was a part of an India-Australia Test series in Australia, he had his fair share of verbal duels with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. But the left-hander however, did not seem too keen of a repeat.



Warner accepted that India were a better side last time around but also said he is looking forward to play against them. There are chances that the matches might be played in front of empty stands because of pandemic. Warner said it would be surreal.

“It would be very surreal playing against India without the crowd. I want to be selected and be part of that series. Last time we were not bad but we were beaten by a good team and their bowling was relentless.

Warner said Australian bowlers would like go after the Indian batsmen, which he rates as the best batting line-up right now.

“Now, India has got the best batting line up and our bowlers will like to target and the Indian crowd will be eager to see that.”

He said most Australian players would want to play the IPL, which can be held in September-October if T20 World Cup and Asia Cup are postponed.

“Look, most definitely all the players who have been selected and picked in the auction will put their hand up if we are permitted. One we have to get government clearance as well to travel.

“If Cricket Australia allows us to go over there and participate, I am sure the guys will definitely be on board with that to be back up and running and playing cricket again,” said Warner.

