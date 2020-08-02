Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘No sir, he’ll spoil the team’: When MS Dhoni refused to take an ‘outstanding player’ in CSK

‘No sir, he’ll spoil the team’: When MS Dhoni refused to take an ‘outstanding player’ in CSK

Srinivasan who is the head of India Cements, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), said MS Dhoni had told him that particular player will ‘spoil the team.’

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

N Srinivasan with CSK captain MS Dhoni (Twitter)

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan recalled how MS Dhoni once refused to take “one outstanding player” in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team suggested by the franchise boss as that could have broken the team’s cohesion.

Srinivasan who is the head of India Cements, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, said Dhoni had told him that particular player will ‘spoil the team.’

“There was one outstanding player that we suggested to MS, he said: ‘no sir, he will spoil the team’. The cohesion within the team is important and see in America, franchise-based sport has been there for such a long time,” Srinivasan said at the webinar organised by the Great Lakes Institute of Management according to ESPNcricinfo.

Also Read | ‘This is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi’:Akhtar on facing Sachin for 1st time



“In India, we’re just starting and we’re new to it. But we at India Cements have had a lot of experience running teams at junior levels.”



Srinivasan, who shares a close bond with Dhoni, also spoke about how the former India captain’s instinct and judgement contributed to CSK’s success at a time when a lot of emphasis is placed on data.

“We’re awash with data just now. To give you an example, there are bowling coaches and in a T20 game, they play videos of every batsman whom they’re going to come against and they see how he got out, what’s his strength, what’s his weakness etc.

“So, MS Dhoni doesn’t attend this, he’s a pure instinct man. The bowling coach, (head coach Stephen) Fleming will be there and everybody will be there, everyone is giving opinions, (but) he’ll get up and go.

“In the context of instinct, he feels that okay he can assess a batsman or player on the field, that’s his judgement. On the other hand, there is so much of data that is available to help a person also analyse. It’s a very difficult line to draw (between data and instinct),” Srinivasan said.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the IPL having won three titles for CSK. The wicket-keeper batsman has led CSK in all 10 seasons the franchise has been a part of the league. They did not participate in IPL 2016 and 2017 because of an SC-imposed ban.

Dhoni is supposed to return to cricket as the leader of CSK in IPL 2020, which is now slated to take place in September this year. Dhoni’s last competitive cricket match was the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand which India lost.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Australia’s Victoria imposes stricter lockdown; curfew in Melbourne
Aug 02, 2020 16:56 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares refreshing stills from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Aug 02, 2020 16:52 IST
Amitabh Bachchan tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
Aug 02, 2020 16:58 IST
Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is getting admitted on doctors’ advice
Aug 02, 2020 16:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.