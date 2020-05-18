No training camp for contracted players but plan to resume skill-based practice at local level: BCCI

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 5, 2019, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli (R) celebrates with Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C) and teammates (AFP)

The BCCI does not plan to organise training camps for its contracted players despite the clearance to open sports complexes and stadia but will coordinate with state associations to resume practice at a local level in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

According the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines issued on Sunday, stadiums will be opened but no spectators will be allowed in the lockdown extended till May 31, an indication that players can only start individual training.

“Taking into the account the restrictions on air travel and movement of people till May 31, the BCCI will wait further before organizing a skill-based training camp for its contracted players,” BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal said in a press release issued late on Monday night.

Also Read | He said ‘I’ll cut your throat off’: Yuvraj recalls argument with Flintoff

However, as PTI had reported earlier quoting Dhumal, arrangements are being made for training at local level.

“In the meantime, the BCCI will study guidelines at the state level and will work in sync with State Cricket Associations to chalk out a programme for skill-based training at a local level,” Dhumal said.

“The BCCI Office-Bearers will continue their interactions with the team management and draw up a suitable plan for the entire team once the situation further improves,” he added.

He said that the safety of players remained paramount for the Board.

Also Read | Biggest transition in my career is because of him: Kohli credits ex coach

“The Board reiterates that the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus.” The pandemic has caused close to 3,000 deaths in India and over 95,000 people have so far tested positive.

The global death toll due to the infection has crossed 3.15 lakh and the number of infected stands at over 47 lakh.