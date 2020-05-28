Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘No way, Manoj’: KKR respond to Tiwary on his unhappiness for not mentioning him in tweet celebrating 2012 win

‘No way, Manoj’: KKR respond to Tiwary on his unhappiness for not mentioning him in tweet celebrating 2012 win

The franchise on Wednesday sent out a tweet asking fans what their favourite memories were from the day and mentioned then-captain Gautam Gambhir, Manvinder Bisla, who was Man of the Match, star spinner Sunil Narine, former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum and former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee in the tweet.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Manoj Tiwary while playing for Rising Pune Supergiant. (Sportzpics - IPL)

Former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Manoj Tiwary wasn’t happy with his former IPL team Kolkata Knights Riders as they seemingly missed out on mentioning him in a tweet remembering the day they won their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Tiwary was upset by the fact that KKR sent out a tweet asking fans what their favourite memories were from the day and mentioned then-captain Gautam Gambhir, Manvinder Bisla, who was Man of the Match, star spinner Sunil Narine, former New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum and former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee in the tweet and leaving him out.

KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to win the fifth season of the IPL on May 27 2012.

“27 May 2012 - A night close to every Knight Rider’s (heart) The first always has too many emotions, too many memories. What’s yours?#KKR #IPL #IPL2012 #KorboLorboJeetbo #Champions @Bisla36 @GautamGambhir @Bazmccullum @SunilPNarine74 @BrettLee_58 (sic.)” their tweet read.

 



Tiwary, who was also a part of that team, said that KKR were ignoring the efforts made by him and Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan by not putting their handles among the mentions in the tweet.

“Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s (heart) #disappointed (sic.)” he tweeted

KKR then pointed out in reply to Manoj’s tweet that he had in fact been tagged in the image. “No way, Manoj. We would never miss tagging such a special ‘knight’ to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory,” they said.

 

The current season of the Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely and an update regarding the dates is expected soon.

(with IANS inputs)

