Sections
Home / Cricket / No Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Lasith Malinga in David Warner’s all-time IPL XI

No Yuvraj Singh, Shane Watson, Lasith Malinga in David Warner’s all-time IPL XI

At no.5 and no.6 come big hitting all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell. CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni comes in at no.7 and is also the wicketkeeper of the side.

Updated: May 07, 2020 08:22 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

File image of David Warner. (IPL)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mitchell Starc all found a place in Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner’s all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) XI. However, Warner left out the likes of Yuvraj Singh, his former Australia teammate Shane Watson and Mumbai Indians duo Kieron Pollard and Lasith Malinga from the squad. In an interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle for Cricbuzz, Warner chose himself and Rohit as openers of the line-up. Kohli comes in at no.3 while CSK stalwart Suresh Raina slots into the no.4 position.

At no.5 and no.6 come big hitting all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Glenn Maxwell. CSK skipper M.S. Dhoni comes in at no.7 and is also the wicketkeeper of the side.

Also read: Anyone could go to his room, order food & discuss cricket: Ashish Nehra on MS Dhoni

Warner’s Australia teammate Mitchell Starc comes in at no.8 while MI fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes next. Warner then selected Ashish Nehra at no.10 and couldn’t choose between wrist spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the no.11 spot.

Warner also spoke about the similarities he seems to share with Kohli on the show. “I can’t speak for Virat, obviously, but it’s almost like we got this thing in us when we go (out to the middle) we need to prove people wrong, prove someone wrong,” Warner said.



Also read: Replace WTC with Ashes, Indo-Pak Test series: Brad Hogg

“If you’re in that contest, and if I’m going at him for example, you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to score more runs than him, I’m going to take a quick single on him’.

“You are trying to better that person in that game. That’s where the passion comes from,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 dead, 200 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory
May 07, 2020 09:20 IST
Covid-19 update: Number of cases rise to 52,952 in India, death toll at 1,783
May 07, 2020 09:11 IST
India records 10,000 Covid-19 cases in 3 days, total crosses 50,000
May 07, 2020 07:44 IST
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
May 07, 2020 02:19 IST

latest news

India’s identity imbibed with Lord Buddha’s teachings, beliefs, says PM Modi
May 07, 2020 09:19 IST
What does Buddhism teach, quotes by Buddha for a content life
May 07, 2020 09:13 IST
Universities, colleges in Jammu Kashmir reopen with 30 percent staff, no classes
May 07, 2020 09:13 IST
‘He made most of opportunities’: Parthiv on being a keeper in ‘Dhoni era’
May 07, 2020 09:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.