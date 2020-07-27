Nobody remembers that: Yuvraj recalls the ‘most important knock’ of 2007 World T20 final

Any discussion regarding Yuvraj Singh’s cricket career automatically involves the 2007 World T20 in South Africa. Yuvraj etched his name into the history books and in the hearts of Indian cricket fans when he smashed Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes 13 years ago. That exact moment is still played on TV screens by Indian fans even though it happened 13 years ago in South Africa. India eventually went on to claim the first-ever T20 World Cup when they beat Pakistan in the final at Johannesburg.

Yuvraj wasn’t the star of the show in the final as Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan took the baton from him and led their country to a historic victory. But Yuvraj also wants the fans to remember a crucial knock in the final which went under the radar.

Yuvraj talked about the innings played by a young Rohit Sharma during the final. Despite being just a 20-year-old, Rohit absorbed the pressure of an India-Pakistan final and smashed 30 runs off just 16 balls to propel India’s total past 150. He hit 2 sixes and 1 four in the innings and it proved to a big difference as India won the match by just 5 runs.

Yuvraj has called it ‘the most important knock of the tournament’.

“Everyone talks about myself or Gautam but nobody remembers that Rohit scored 36 off 18 or 20 balls in the final, which actually got us to 160. That was the most important knock of the tournament. Irfan took 3 wickets and was the Man of the Match but I think Rohit’s inning was very special in the finals,” Yuvraj said in an interview to Sportskeeda.

“I missed the South Africa game because of tennis elbow. Rohit debuted in that game. Rohit got a fifty in that game and you could see a young talented guy come on the scene.”

“It was just that the natural talent had been put on to the World stage. Guys like Robin Uthappa, who would have played a bit before that. Rohit’s first tournament, he had just come in the side, hadn’t played much cricket.”

Yuvraj also talked about the unfair treatment meted out to him. He believes the BCCI did not manage his former teammates such as Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan well towards the end of their careers and hoped the board will recognise the efforts of match-winners in the future and honour them for their contribution towards Indian cricket.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket last year after playing for 19 years, did not get a farewell game and neither did Zaheer or Sehwag. Yuvraj also feels that the way BCCI handled him towards the end of his career was ‘unprofessional’, although it wasn’t surprising for him.

“Giving someone a farewell, that’s not for me to decide. It’s up to the BCCI. But I felt the way that they managed me towards the end of my career, was very unprofessional,” Yuvraj told SportsKeeda. “But looking back at some of the great players from India - Harbhajan [Singh], [Virender] Sehwag, Zaheer Khan - were also badly mismanaged. It’s part of Indian cricket, I have seen that in the past so I wasn’t really surprised.”