Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Cricket / 'Nobody should get infected': Gautam Gambhir wishes Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery

Afridi, in a tweet on Saturday, had said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, and on being asked about the same, Gambhir said that no one should get infected with the virus.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi. (PTI/HT Collage)

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi may not have enjoyed the best of relations on the cricket field, and may even share different political opinions, but the former India cricketer has wished a ‘speedy recovery’ to former Pakistan great. Afridi, in a tweet on Saturday, had said that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus, and on being asked about the same in a recent interview, Gambhir said that no one should get infected with the virus.

“Nobody should be infected with this virus. I have political differences with Shahid Afridi but I want him to recover as soon as possible,” Gambhir said on Sports Tak.

“But more than Afridi I want every person infected in my country to get well as soon as possible,” he added.

“I have been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body has been aching badly. I have been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for speedy recovery, Inshallah. #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome,” Afridi had tweeted on Saturday. 



Several current and former Pakistan players have also wished Afridi a quick recovery. “Get well soon Shahid Bhai,” Fast bowler Wahab Riaz said. “Wish you speedy recovery Lala,get well soon ...” pacer Sohail Tanveer added.

“In shaa Allah you will be fine soon Ameen.prayers are for your long healthy life.Get well soon,” Kamran Akmal added.

Bangladesh batsman Mushfiqur Rahim also joined in wishing Afridi a good health. “Really feel so hurt by seeing your news brother...May Allah gives you sifah...Please pray for my brother...He has been found as covid-19 positive..In shaa Allah you will be fine-MR 15,” Rahim tweeted.

