Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Not going to be running after BCCI’ to play cricket: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

‘Not going to be running after BCCI’ to play cricket: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

While India and Pakistan have clashed in several high profile tournaments, a bilateral series between the two teams hasn’t taken place since Pakistan toured India for a limited overs series in 2012-13. The two teams last clashed in a Test series way back in the 2007-8 season.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 20:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)

Just like the Ashes, a clash between perennial rivals India and Pakistan often leads to some great cricketing action. It is a treat to watch for fans of both teams as well as neutrals as the intensity among the players and the desire to succeed at any cost gives the encounters an extra zing.

While India and Pakistan have clashed in several high profile tournaments, a bilateral series between the two teams hasn’t taken place since Pakistan toured India for a limited overs series in 2012-13. The two teams last clashed in a Test series way back in the 2007-8 season.

ALSO READ: He had four different shots to a delivery: Anil Kumble names best batsman he has bowled to

The relations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also not been smooth to say the least. Recently PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has said that Pakistan is always ready to play bilateral cricket but has decided to not go after the BCCI for it.



“I have taken the view, and I have let it be known to the BCCI, that we are always there to play, but we are not going to be running after them. It is their call when they are ready to play, we will be willing to play,” Mani said during a discussion with cricket authors Peter Oborne and Richard Heller in a podcast, according to a report in India Today.

Mani is not the only person related to Pakistan’s cricket to make suggestions about the two countries playing bilateral cricket again.

Former captain Waqar Younis and speedster Shoaib Akhtar have also said that it would be great to see the two countries resume bilateral cricketing ties again.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In body swap, nurses accuse Amritsar hospital MS of issuing back-dated guidelines
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
Shatrughan blames shows like ‘Koffee with Arjun’ for stoking controversy
Jul 23, 2020 21:15 IST
CBI court initiates process to declare suspended Chandigarh inspector PO
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
Asst commissioner, ward officers turn pall bearers to ensure last rites for Covid-positive senior
Jul 23, 2020 21:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.