‘Not going to be running after BCCI’ to play cricket: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

Just like the Ashes, a clash between perennial rivals India and Pakistan often leads to some great cricketing action. It is a treat to watch for fans of both teams as well as neutrals as the intensity among the players and the desire to succeed at any cost gives the encounters an extra zing.

While India and Pakistan have clashed in several high profile tournaments, a bilateral series between the two teams hasn’t taken place since Pakistan toured India for a limited overs series in 2012-13. The two teams last clashed in a Test series way back in the 2007-8 season.

ALSO READ: He had four different shots to a delivery: Anil Kumble names best batsman he has bowled to

The relations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also not been smooth to say the least. Recently PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has said that Pakistan is always ready to play bilateral cricket but has decided to not go after the BCCI for it.

“I have taken the view, and I have let it be known to the BCCI, that we are always there to play, but we are not going to be running after them. It is their call when they are ready to play, we will be willing to play,” Mani said during a discussion with cricket authors Peter Oborne and Richard Heller in a podcast, according to a report in India Today.

Mani is not the only person related to Pakistan’s cricket to make suggestions about the two countries playing bilateral cricket again.

Former captain Waqar Younis and speedster Shoaib Akhtar have also said that it would be great to see the two countries resume bilateral cricketing ties again.