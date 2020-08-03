‘Not one to look at reams of data and statistics’: Rahul Dravid attributes CSK’s success to MS Dhoni

Stating that MS Dhoni is not someone who believes in a lot of statistics and data, former India captain Rahul Dravid attributed Chennai Super Kings’ consistent run in the IPL to their skipper.

“So, I mean, look, I know Dhoni quite well and I hope he hasn’t changed, but I know Dhoni is probably not one to look at reams of data and statistics,” said Dravid while speaking at a webinar organised by the Great Lakes Institute of Management according to ESPNcricinfo.

Dravid, who has led Dhoni and has played under him later in his career, said CSK’s team management who do all the research work also deserves a lot of credit for their success.

“If you look at the success CSK has had, they’ve got really good access to data and they’ve got really good access to people behind the scenes and they’ve run cricket teams at the junior level,” Dravid said.

CSK have won the IPL three times -- one less than Mumbai Indians -- and reached the knockouts in each of the 10 seasons they have been a part of. In the 10 editions that they have been a part of the IPL, CSK has been led by Dhoni on each occasion, making him one of the most successful captains of the league.

The former India captain added, “They understand talent and they’ve obviously got a good scouting process in place. But, what they also have is a captain who really understands instincts.

(With PTI inputs)