Nuwan Zoysa, former Sri Lanka bowler, found guilty of corruption by independent tribunal: ICC

Nuwan Zoysa, former Sri Lanka bowler, found guilty of corruption by independent tribunal: ICC

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching four counts of the Emirates’ anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:15 IST

By Associated Press, Dubai

File photo of Nuwan Zoysa (HT Photo)

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of violating the International Cricket Council anti-corruption code two years after he was charged. The charges related to the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates in 2017 when Zoysa was a Sri Lanka bowling coach.

The ICC said on Thursday that Zoysa was found guilty by an independent tribunal on all three charges.

His violations included being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct of a match; directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to act corruptly; and failing to disclose to the anti-corruption unit full details of any approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct.

Zoysa remained suspended and the ICC said it will announce sanctions later.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching four counts of the Emirates’ anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League.

The 42-year-old Zoysa played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals over a decade until 2007.

