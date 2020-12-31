Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / NZ’s Wagner ruled out of second Pakistan test with broken toes

NZ’s Wagner ruled out of second Pakistan test with broken toes

Wagner needed pain-killing injections during the test, which the hosts won by 101 runs, after he was struck on the foot while batting on the second day at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 08:39 IST

By Reuters, WELLINGTON

New Zealand's Neil Wagner, right, celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Fawad Alam, left, during play on day three of the first cricket test between Pakistan and New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. (AP)

New Zealand pace bowler Neil Wagner battled through the pain of two broken toes in the first test against Pakistan but coach Gary Stead said he would miss the second match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting on Sunday.

Wagner needed pain-killing injections during the test, which the hosts won by 101 runs, after he was struck on the foot while batting on the second day at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

He bowled several lengthy spells over the next three days and was instrumental in New Zealand sealing victory late on the final day when he captured centurion Fawad Alam and the dangerous Faheen Ashraf to expose the Pakistan tail.

“Neil was absolutely outstanding,” Stead told reporters at Christchurch airport on Thursday. “I don’t think there are too many individuals who could do what he did in that test match.



“Neil hasn’t travelled with us. The injections he was getting (to lessen the pain) were wearing off (quickly) and we can’t let him go through that again.”

The left-arm quick would be out of action for up to six weeks. Stead said they would likely name his replacement on Friday, adding that they would go “like for like”.

Matt Henry, who has often been drafted in when a pace bowler goes down injured, is in contention after recovering from a hand injury.

Stead was pleased with the first test performance against a tough Pakistan side, who were behind for much of the match but were still in with a chance of snatching victory in the final session.

“That was tough, really hard test cricket and it was good to come out on the right side of it against a tough Pakistan team,” he said.

“I thought Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam’s partnership was outstanding ... and they nearly took the game away from us.

“That’s what makes test cricket what it is.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Night curfew imposed in Delhi on December 31 and January 1 from 11pm to 6am
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi: Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed as farmers’ protest enters Day 36
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India will have Covid-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Jharkhand Health Minister urges Harsh Vardhan to lift admission ban on 3 medical colleges
by Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Gujarat: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
by Rhythma Kaul
3-match Australia-India women’s ODI cricket series postponed
by Associated Press
Sedition case against SDPI activists shouting Pro-Pak slogans in Karnataka
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.