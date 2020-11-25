Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / NZ, Windies to discuss ‘BLM’ support during tour

NZ, Windies to discuss ‘BLM’ support during tour

The West Indies and England teams took a knee and wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ logos on their shirts during their test series earlier this year as part of global protests against racial injustice.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Reuters, Wellington

West Indies' players take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the start of the first day of the 1st cricket Test match between England and West Indies, at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (AP)

New Zealand cricket coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement during the upcoming tour.

The West Indies and England teams took a knee and wore ‘Black Lives Matter’ logos on their shirts during their test series earlier this year as part of global protests against racial injustice.

“What happens in terms of taking a knee or anything like that will be discussed with West Indies,” Stead told reporters in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of the first Twenty20 match on Friday.

“We are meeting with them to make sure we understand how they feel about it and understand their point of view.



“It is part of our education.”

New Zealand Cricket has been working with the country’s Human Rights Commission around their ‘Give Nothing To Racism’ campaign as part of the process, Stead added.

NZC will also display anti-racism messages around grounds during the series.

“We are pairing up with them in terms of our own message around that and making sure that we have our own stance on those things,” Stead said.

West Indies captain Jason Holder and the team were given an award for their efforts to spread the anti-racism message that was amplified by the death of George Floyd in the United States earlier this year.

While England knelt during the West Indies series, they did not repeat the gesture during games against Pakistan and Australia, which provoked some criticism.

Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins said earlier this month the team would stand in a circle with bare feet at the start of international series against India on Friday in support of the global anti-racism movement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Nov 25, 2020 12:30 IST
LIVE: Cyclone Nivar to cross TN, Puducherry coast tonight or early tomorrow
Nov 25, 2020 12:36 IST
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of bin Laden’s presence in Abbottabad
Nov 25, 2020 12:58 IST
Ahmed Patel played significant role in formation of MVA: CM Thackeray
Nov 25, 2020 12:15 IST

latest news

Airlines stir doubts with ‘Flying is safe’ claim on Covid spread
Nov 25, 2020 13:03 IST
Water logging in parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall
Nov 25, 2020 12:59 IST
Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to issue timeframe for 2020-21 academic session, board exams
Nov 25, 2020 12:58 IST
Goa govt sends notices to 19 companies to pay up rural cess amounting to over Rs200 crore
Nov 25, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.