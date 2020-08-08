‘Of course, Sachin’s not happy’: Taufel recalls conversation with Tendulkar regarding a wrong umpiring decision

When we think of the best umpires to have been associated with cricket then the name of Simon Taufel always arrives. He was one of the most consistent umpires in the history of cricket and even won the ICC Umpire of the Year award for five consecutive years from 2004 till 2008. However, the best also get it wrong sometimes. But in case of Sachin Tendulkar, more than a few times.

During the Trent Bridge Test in 2007 between India and England, Sachin Tendulkar was batting on 91 when he shouldered arms to a delivery from Paul Collingwood. He appealed and Taufel raised his finger. Tendulkar was clearly unhappy and even stood at the pitch for a few seconds to digest the decision. Ball-tracking was shown at the big screen and it suggested that the delivery was missing off-stump by a considerable margin.

Taufel recalled that decision on an episode of 22 Yarns podcast hosted by Gaurav Kapur and admitted that he got a few decisions related to Tendulkar wrong. Taufel also said that he had a talk with Sachin after the Trent Bridge Test and their relationship improved after that.

“Well, I’m thinking, shouldered arms, so benefit of the doubt probably to the bowler, and I’ve given Sachin out after a bit of thought,” Taufel recalled.

“Now, of course, Sachin’s not happy with the decision. It’s unusual for him to stand around, and he did stand there for a little bit of time, and then he went. I could see that he wasn’t happy.

“[…] Later on Hawkeye showed that the ball was predicted to miss the off stump by maybe an inch. And I just knew what the response was going to be like from world cricket; so I didn’t open Cricinfo, I didn’t read any newspapers, I knew that I was going to be... not the flavour of the month in the media.

“The following morning I happened to pass by Sachin on my normal morning walk out to the middle […] and I come across Sachin and I said, ‘look, yesterday I got it wrong, you know? I’ve looked at it, I got it wrong.’ He said, ‘look, Simon, I know.’ He said, ‘you’re a good umpire, you don’t often get many wrong, it’s okay, don’t worry about it.’

“And out of that sort of exchange, which wasn’t an apology for the sake of making him feel better or me feel better, it was just an acknowledgment that we were both out there doing our best. This is sport, and I wanted to acknowledge that I knew the fact that he was unhappy, and I was doing my best to make sure that that didn’t happen again. That was really the underlying message.

“[…] I’m a big believer that breakdowns lead to breakthroughs, and I think that was an example where Sachin and I had a moment that wasn’t particularly pleasant, and I wanted him to know that I took my job seriously and I was going to make sure that that didn’t happen again. And I think out of that exchange, that relationship bank account got a massive credit because I think that breakdown moment did lead to a breakthrough.

“We have an ongoing mutual respect for each other and our abilities, because I’ve got Sachin wrong a number of times, not just on that one occasion. I’ve got the best in the world wrong. And I’ve learned from all those examples, but one thing that will always be with me, apart from those mistakes, is the respect and the trust and the integrity of our relationships as we go forward.”

Taufel also went on to say that fans always forget that the where a wrong decision regarding Tendulkar helped him get a century during the 2005 Deli Test against Sri Lanka.

“I was doing a Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla between India and Sri Lanka, and Sachin does get hit on the pads early on in the innings, and I’ve given it not out,” Taufel said. “He goes on to score a hundred, which I think was his record-breaking hundred at that period of time, but no one’s talking about that. No one remembers that that’s not on YouTube anywhere.

“They’re all talking about Sachin being robbed on 91 [at Trent Bridge], they don’t talk about the not-out where he goes on to score a hundred. Tom Moody, who was the [then] Sri Lankan coach, wasn’t particularly happy with me, because of [that decision].”