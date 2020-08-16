Sections
MS Dhoni Retires | 'Ojha, iski ghanti baja de': Pragyan Ojha recalls MS Dhoni's hilarious instructions to dismiss Ian Bell

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 14:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

File image of MS Dhoni. (Getty Images)

MS Dhoni instructing the bowlers on how to dismiss the batsman was a sight that every cricket fan enjoyed. Dhoni was a master strategist and often used to plan the dismissal of the opposing batsmen. It could be heard from the stump mic that Dhoni instructs the bowlers to deliver the ball in certain ways. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have often narrated the effect that Dhoni has had throughout their careers.

However, there was one more incident that is etched in the minds of cricket fans. That is the instruction Dhoni gave to spinner Pragyan Ojha to dismiss England batsman Ian Bell. Ojha recalled the hilarious conversation he had with Dhoni during the match.

‘The best moment with Dhoni was when we were playing against England, MS Dhoni said - ‘Ojha, iski Ghanti baja dhe’ - to Ian Bell. That was hilarious, in a tense moment when you’re focusing hard and he’s trying to calm things down. It was his way of playing cricket - very humorous and witty, without insulting anyone,’ Ojha told CricketNext.



Ojha went on to laud MS Dhoni for being a great leader and being a bowler’s captain.

“By far he is one of the best captains I’ve played under because I always believe that a captain has to be a bowler’s captain. This is a batsman oriented game, so the captain plays a very crucial role, always backing you and giving you confidence. The bowler wins you games. It was very simple - he used to talk to you before the game starts, and would exactly understand the situation because he was also a wicketkeeper. He was always there next to the batsman and watching the pitch, analysing conditions much better than other captains. He would always guide us - you would have heard on the stump mic of him giving us subtle suggestions.

“If you speak to Kuldeep/Chahal, they would tell you he would never tell you straightaway. He would give a clue and you have to read between the lines. He wants you to be intelligent, he is not spoon-feeding you. You have to explore on your own.”

Dhoni last played for India in the heartbreaking ICC World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in July 2019. It was another one of those gritty knocks which Dhoni created a career out of, but it wasn’t enough to see India home on that fateful day.

