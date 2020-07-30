‘Okay I’d like to have a game off’: When MS Dhoni stunned umpire Simon Taufel with a witty remark

There is a reason why MS Dhoni earned the nickname ‘Captain cool’. Dhoni, on the cricket field rarely showed any signs of worries or doubts even when things were not going in his favour. His ability to remain calm on the field ensured that Dhoni could make some of the most crucial decisions in difficult circumstances that helped his side in winning matches. The result is in front of all.

Dhoni, so far, is the only captain to have won all three ICC tournaments - the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni has also led Chennai Super Kings to three Indian Premier League titles.

Former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel, in a recent interaction, praised Dhoni and called him one of the smartest cricketing minds. “MS Dhoni is one of the smartest cricket minds that I have come across in the game of cricket. I don’t say that because he is Indian, I say that because that’s the way I see it,” Taufel told Cricket Edge.

“He is an incredible strategic thinker and got a great cricket brain. But he also has a great temperament and tremendous composure,” he added.

Taufel went on to recall an incident that happened in Cape Town during a Test match when Dhoni was charged for a slow over-rate. “We had come out of a Test match in Cape Town where one of my good friends Sreesanth – had just finished playing a game there and we actually had to fine MS Dhoni for slow over-rate because Sree takes 7-8 minutes to bowl an over.

“The umpires and MS Dhoni were sitting in the dressing room and we were talking to him about over rates,” the 49-year-old recalled.

“We told him if he breaks it again in the Test match in Durban, he is likely to have a holiday. He said: ‘that’s okay, I need a holiday, I would like to have a game off. But Sree is not playing this game so don’t worry,’” Taufel further said.

MS Dhoni has played 90 Tests for India in which he scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.1. He has also played 350 ODIs in which he has scored 10,773 runs. Dhoni has also played 98 T20Is in which he scored 37.6.