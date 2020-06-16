Sections
On this day: India dismantled Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup matches

India extended their unbeaten World Cup run against Pakistan to seven matches with an 89-run victory in front of a vociferous, sell-out Manchester crowd.

Jun 16, 2020

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kedar Jadhav celebrates the wicket of Babar Azam with Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions trophy cricket match between India and Pakistan at The Oval. (Getty Images)

There was a lot of hype and anticipation mixed with the dicey weather when two arch-rivals faced each other in the 2019 Cricket World in England. The plot before the India-Pakistan match was intriguing but on that day only one side looked hungry for success. India were absolutely ruthless, Pakistan were jittery, India knew all their plans, Pakistan were hoping their plans clicked. But what resulted was a lopsided contest, a dominant team shunting away another side in a game of cricket in front of a packed house at Old Trafford.

India extended their unbeaten World Cup run against Pakistan to seven matches with an 89-run victory in front of a vociferous, sell-out Manchester crowd. Rohit Sharma scored a superb 140 off 113 balls to take India to a mammoth total of 336 runs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul lent helping hands as they registered fifty-plus scores to guide the Men in Blue to the total.

And then, Pakistan meandered in the chase, their pursuit stagnated as their batsmen slogged hard but eventually walked back to the pavilion. Indian spinners weaved their magic and Pakistan were tossed away. Chasing an initial 337 to win, they were always behind the run-rate and finished on a rain-interrupted 212 for six, well short of their revised target of 302 in 40 overs.

While Rohit was the protagonist with the bat, Kuldeep was the hero with the ball. The 25-year-old spinner was instrumental in putting India on top as he dismissed Pakistan’s star batsman Babar Azam with a magical delivery. Azam and Fakhar Zaman were playing well but Kuldeep ended a 104-run partnership between the two. Babar’s wicket opened the floodgates and Pakistan could never recover from that blow.



Brief Scores: India 336/5 in 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 140, Virat Kohli 77; Mohammad Amir 3-47) beat Pakistan 212/6 in 40 overs (Fakhar Zaman 62, Babar Azam 48; Kuldeep Yadav 2-32, Vijay Shankar 2-22) by 89 runs (DLS)

