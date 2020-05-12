Sections
Home / Cricket / On this day: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in thriller to become most successful IPL team

On this day: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in thriller to become most successful IPL team

The thrilling final ball win meant that Mumbai Indians created history becoming the first IPL team to win the title four times.

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Mumbai Indians. (IPL)

The Indian Premier League finale between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was an epic encounter. The MS Dhoni-led franchise had lost thrice against Mumbai previously in the season - including one time in playoffs. But the question was on everyone’s mind - can Mumbai win when it mattered the most? Both the teams were vying to become the most successful franchise in the tournament, having already won three titles before.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat. On a good batting surface in Hyderabad, Mumbai openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit got off to a good start, before both of them were dismissed in quick succession.

Also read: Frustrated spinner Adam Zampa calls for more turning wickets in Australia

The MI middle-order faltered, but Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 41 in 25 balls helped the side to post a total of 149/8 in 20 overs.

Coming out to chase, Shane Watson, who had scored in the IPL 2018 to help his side win the title, posted a quickfire half century. But wickets continued to fall on the other end, and the pressure kept building on CSK. With five wickets in hand, Chennai needed 9 to win in the final over with Watson and Jadeja in the middle. Lasith Malinga came into the attack.



Also read: Women’s ODI and men’s U-19 World Cup qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19

Watson suffered a dramatic run out in the fourth ball of the final over, departing for 80 in 59 balls. With CSK needing 4 to win in 2 balls, Shardul Thakur picked up a double. With two more to defend in the final ball, Malinga bowled a sensational yorker to dismiss Thakur and win the title for Mumbai by a single run.

The thrilling final ball win meant that Mumbai Indians created history becoming the first IPL team to win the title four times.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 16:36 IST
IAF fighters rushed in after Chinese choppers seen near Ladakh LAC: Report
May 12, 2020 16:22 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live: India’s recovery rate getting better, says health minister
May 12, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

State to inform Bombay HC on Friday whether it will use vacant Mahul buildings as quarantine facility
May 12, 2020 16:38 IST
‘Covid-19 recovery rate at 31.7%, getting better every day’: Health minister
May 12, 2020 16:40 IST
No prima facie case against Nirav Modi, claims lawyer
May 12, 2020 16:36 IST
UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping
May 12, 2020 16:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.