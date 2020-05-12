On this day: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in thriller to become most successful IPL team

The Indian Premier League finale between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings was an epic encounter. The MS Dhoni-led franchise had lost thrice against Mumbai previously in the season - including one time in playoffs. But the question was on everyone’s mind - can Mumbai win when it mattered the most? Both the teams were vying to become the most successful franchise in the tournament, having already won three titles before.

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat. On a good batting surface in Hyderabad, Mumbai openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit got off to a good start, before both of them were dismissed in quick succession.

The MI middle-order faltered, but Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 41 in 25 balls helped the side to post a total of 149/8 in 20 overs.

Coming out to chase, Shane Watson, who had scored in the IPL 2018 to help his side win the title, posted a quickfire half century. But wickets continued to fall on the other end, and the pressure kept building on CSK. With five wickets in hand, Chennai needed 9 to win in the final over with Watson and Jadeja in the middle. Lasith Malinga came into the attack.

Watson suffered a dramatic run out in the fourth ball of the final over, departing for 80 in 59 balls. With CSK needing 4 to win in 2 balls, Shardul Thakur picked up a double. With two more to defend in the final ball, Malinga bowled a sensational yorker to dismiss Thakur and win the title for Mumbai by a single run.

The thrilling final ball win meant that Mumbai Indians created history becoming the first IPL team to win the title four times.