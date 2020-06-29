Sections
Home / Cricket / On this day: Sachin Tendulkar goes past 15000 ODI runs

On this day: Sachin Tendulkar goes past 15000 ODI runs

The renaissance which Tendulkar experienced in the last leg of his career began with the South Africa ODIs. In the first ODI of the Future Cup, Tendulkar scored 99 although South Africa won the match by four wickets.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar dances down the wicket. (Getty Images)

In a career chequered with record-breaking moments, Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer in history to score 15000 runs in one-day internationals. Tendulkar, who was also the first to 10K ODI runs, went past the mark scoring a half-century against South Africa in the second ODI in Belfast.

The year 2007 started on a disappointing note for Tendulkar as India were eliminated in the first round of the World Cup in West Indies. The renaissance which Tendulkar experienced in the last leg of his career began with the South Africa ODIs. In the first ODI of the Future Cup, Tendulkar scored 99 although South Africa won the match by four wickets.

In a must-win match, Tendulkar turned back the clock playing some vintage shots en route to scoring a sizzling, match-winning 93. Chasing 228 to win, Tendulkar delved into his back pages to produce a sparkling innings. The thunderous pull shots that had gone missing from his repertoire came back haunting Makhaya Ntini, whom Tendulkar was the most severe on. Tendulkar scored 23 runs between square leg and midwicket and he and Sourav Ganguly gave India a blistering start, putting on 134 for the opening wicket.

Andre Nel, South Africa’s best bowler posed some initial threat to both batsmen, but when he made the mistake of bowling short to Tendulkar, the batsman let his instincts take over, crunching a six over square leg. With an overthrow, Tendulkar breached the 15K barrier, and went on to celebrate the feat with some lovely, crisp drives off Andrew Hall.



Although Tendulkar’s innings was reminiscent to the imperious form he displayed in 1998, it wouldn’t be a cherry-on-top moment as the batsman played on to Thandi Shabalala, falling in the 90s for a second consecutive innings. But this knock set Tendulkar up for a brilliant year. Against England in the Natwest series, Tendulkar scored 374 runs from seven innings at an average of 53.52, including scores of 99, 94 and 71.

Later, against Pakistan at home, Tendulkar scored 259 runs from five matches against Pakistan even though a century continued to elude him. He was dismissed for 97 and 99 in the series with the century-draught finally breaking with a match-winning 117 not out against Australia in the final.

Tendulkar’s batting really peaked, as he scored 2149 runs in ODIs between 2008 and 2011 with seven centuries. In 2010, he became the first man to notch up an ODI double and was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year, as he piled more than 1500 Test runs, including seven centuries averaging 78.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kareena-Saif, Soha-Kunal step out with their kids for a weekend outing
Jun 29, 2020 10:47 IST
In NYC, marking 50th anniversary of Pride, no matter what
Jun 29, 2020 10:37 IST
Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike over Covid spread at logistics centres
Jun 29, 2020 10:32 IST
Dravid asked Sachin, Sourav to not play 2007 T20 WC: Former team manager
Jun 29, 2020 10:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.