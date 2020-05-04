Sections
Home / Cricket / On this day: Wasim Akram claims second ODI hat-trick of his career

On this day: Wasim Akram claims second ODI hat-trick of his career

Wasim Akram wreaked havoc on the Aussie batsmen as he went on claim his second ODI hat-trick during the final of the Austral-Asia Cup.

Updated: May 04, 2020 17:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A file photo of Wasim Akram. (Twitter)

Wasim Akram is considered to be one of the greatest fast bowlers in the world and during his illustrious career, the Pakistan pacer was able to claim a number of impressive milestones. On May 4, 1990, the legendary fast bowler wreaked havoc on the Aussie batsmen as he went on claim his second ODI hat-trick during the final of the Austral-Asia Cup. It was a great bowling performance by Akram as he guided his team to a brilliant victory.

Winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat and were able to post a score of 266/7 in 50 overs. Saleem Malik was the top-scorer for them with 87 off 104 balls while opener Saeed Anwar contributed with a gritty 40. Akram was the surprise package as he slammed 49 in a quick pace to guide his team to a competitive total.

READ: Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper

In reply, Mark Taylor (52),Steve Waugh (64) and Simon O’Donnell (33 off 28 balls) brought Australia quite close to victory as they were 207/7 with a few overs to go.However, Akram made short work of the last three wickets as he claimed a brilliant hat-trick to bundle out the Aussies for 230.



Merv Hughes (9) was the first victim of Akram before Carl Rackemann and Terry Alderman were clean bowled by the left-arm fast bowler who went on to claim the Man of the Match award for his brilliant performance.

 

Besides Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed claimed three wickets while Waqar Younis also chipped in with two wickets.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to remember Akram’s record. “#OnThisDay in 1990, Wasim Akram picked up his second ODI hat-trick as Pakistan defeated Australia by 36 runs in the final of the Austral-Asia Cup in Sharjah,” the ICC wrote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
May 04, 2020 18:13 IST
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

The lockdown is now getting a bit too much: Arjan Bajwa
May 04, 2020 18:48 IST
La Liga ready to begin testing players ahead of training
May 04, 2020 18:46 IST
Migrant workers’ return en masse from urban hubs a concern: Empowered group
May 04, 2020 18:49 IST
Young Jordanians on lockdown showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
May 04, 2020 18:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.