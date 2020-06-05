On This Day: When Netherlands shocked hosts England in 2009 WT20 opener

LONDON - JUNE 05: The Dutch team celebrate in the changing room after the ICC World Twenty20 Group B match between England and the Netherlands at Lord's on June 5, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

England have been the pioneers of cricket in every respect. Having played the first ever Test match against Australia to taking on the same opposition in the one-day international, England has been the ‘home of cricket’ in many ways. So, it was befitting that cricket’s newest format also took birth in England.

Yes, T20 cricket too finds its roots in England as it was first adopted in the county championship in 2003. It’s popularity prompted the ICC and other nations to finally take the format seriously and twenty-twenty cricket also became an international format.

The first global event of this format, the World T20, was hosted by South Africa in 2007. The second edition was held in the British Isles in 2009 and it got off to a rather shocking start at Lord’s Cricket Ground, on this day, June 5.

Eleven years ago, England took on minnows Netherlands, in the opening match of the 2009 WT20. It was meant to be an easy fixture for the hosts to get off the mark. But instead it turned out to be a humdinger of a contest. The hosts batted first and were given the perfect start by specialists Ravi Bopara (46) and Luke Wright (71).

Wright was absolutely phenomenal as launched a scathing attack on the inexperienced Dutch bowlers. The duo put on 102 for the first wicket. At that point the hosts were poised to get a score in excess of 200. But once the partnership broke, Netherlands manage to squeeze the flow of runs.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as England eventually meandered their way to 162/5, getting just about run-a-ball in the last 10 overs.

England picked up early wickets but Tom de Grooth slammed a 30-ball 49 to keep the Dutch in the hunt. Captain Peter Borren played a steady hand of 30 in the middle while all-rounder Ryan Ten Doeschate took the match deep, with the Dutch needing just 7 runs off the final over.

Stuart Broad was given the crucial last over to bowl. He first dropped a catch of ten Doeschate. The Dutch eventually needed two runs off the last ball. Edgar Schiferli hit it straight back and Broad collected the ball. He threw the ball at the stumps and missed, It led to an overthrow and Netherlands managed to take the winning run to cause a major upset at the world stage.