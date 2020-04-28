One batch of Pak players stranded in SL return home, others to follow

Sections
Sources in the know of developments said that the players were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo and travel arrangements were made so that they can be back to the country safely.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:31 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Karachi

PCB (Twitter)

The Pakistan sportspersons stuck in Sri Lanka due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak have been provided travel assistance and while half of the players had returned home on Tuesday morning, the second half is expected to be back soon.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the players were in touch with the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo and travel arrangements were made so that they can be back to the country safely.

“The players were directly in contact with the Pakistan HC in Colombo. Some have returned to Karachi this morning by a special flight, while the rest will be returning in the second batch,” the source said.

With the Pakistan Cricket Board doing away with departmental teams in domestic cricket, players have been forced to look at opportunities outside the country and that saw the players travel to Sri Lanka in the first place.



The sudden lockdown across the globe in an order to fight the pandemic also saw former New Zealand coach and current RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson stuck in India before he finally reached New Zealand on Tuesday.

Hesson confirmed the same on social media. “What a wonderful sight after spending over a day on a bus to get to Mumbai airport. The staff on Air New Zealand were simply outstanding on our return to New Zealand,” he tweeted along with a picture of Air New Zealand aircraft.

The 45-year-old expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Zealand High Commission in India, ministry of foreign affairs of New Zealand and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The RCB director of cricket had been in Bengaluru and was gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League before the pandemic struck and also forced the postponement of the 13th edition of the IPL.

