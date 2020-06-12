One can only apologize: Darren Sammy replies to Swara Bhaskar’s ‘SaySorryToDarren’ tweet

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy’s revelation of facing racial comments while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL has created a lot of stir, so much that even Bollywood celebrities have started to voice their opinion on it. Actress Swara Bhaskar became the first from the B-town to react on the incident.

Sammy had alleged that he was called ‘Kalu’ by some of his Sunrisers Hyderbad teammates while he was playing for the franchise back in 2013-14 seasons of the IPL. The former all-rounder said he was not aware of it being a comment on his skin-colour at that time but when he came to know, he was disappointed. Sammy had also demanded to have a personal conversation with the ones responsible.

Reacting to Sammy’s revelations, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar asked what would the response of the West Indian all-rounder’s be if the person “operated from a place of love” while calling him by that name.

Bhaskar further went on to demand an apology from the Sammy’s Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates for hurting his sentiments. “Dear Darren Sammy if someone used the N word at a black person & said they “operated from a place of love” what would u say? Same with word ‘Kaalu’ & it’s variations. And team members of @SunRisers. Show some decency & spine #SaySorryToDaren officially!” tweeted Bhaskar.

Sammy, who is the only captain to have won two T20 World Cups – in 2012 and in 2016, said people should use this opportunity to educate each other.

“Don’t get me wrong I’m not condoning what was done/said. I’m saying let’s use this opportunity to educate each other so it doesn’t happen again. One can only apologize if he/she feels wrong about something. I’m confident&proud to be black. That will never change,” replied Sammy.

Although Sammy did not take names of the players involved, an old Ishant Sharma Instagram post in which he had described Sammy as ‘Kalu’ in the caption went viral on social media.

Sammy, however, clarified that he has had a conversation with his ‘brother’ and he accepted the fact that the comment came from a ‘place of love’.

“I’m please(d) to say that I’ve had a really interesting conversation with one of the guys and we are looking at ways to educate rather than focusing on the negatives,” Sammy tweeted.

“My brother reassured me that he operated from a place of love and I believe him.”

Sammy had received support from West Indian cricketers Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, who urged the ICC to take action against racial comments in cricket.