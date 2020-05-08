One Indian in Pakistan great’s list of current spinners he admires

Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed has given his verdict about the present day tweakers he admires. Ahmed, who picked up 185 wickets in 52 Tests for the Asian giants, said that the ultimate challenge for spinners is the longest format of the game.

“Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge for the spinners as you get to know their true skills. The likes of Yasir, Lyon, Moeen Ali, Ashwin. These are the guys I admire. Their contribution to Test cricket has been huge,” Ahmed said in an interview to Press Trust of India.

The leg spinner was part of the team that won the 1992 World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan. He played 144 ODIs for Pakistan, accounting for 161 scalps in them. Talking about the leading spinners in white ball cricket, Ahmed named the Indian wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav among those he admires.

“Some of them have been successful in one day cricket also but the game has changed drastically since the five fielder rule inside the (30-yard) circle came into being. For that, mystery spinners as well as wrist spinners have become more effective. Guys like Like Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, Chahal, Kuldeep, Shadab Khan,” he said.