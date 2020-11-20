One more South African player tests positive for Covid-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19.

Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of the South African cricket team had returned positive and he along with two others, who were considered close contacts, were placed under isolation.

On Friday, the country’s cricket board (CSA) said that one more player has tested positive after a second mandatory Covid-19 test on Thursday.

The Board said the positive result of the second player is “unrelated to the first one” and the player has been provided “separate, appropriate accommodation with immediate effect.”

“Cricket South Africa would like to reiterate that it will not release names of affected players because of doctor-patient confidentiality,” a statement said.

“Team management and Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in close communication with their counterparts from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure full transparency and the most responsible plan of action going forward.” With the warm-up game scheduled on Saturday cancelled, Marco Marais and Stefan Tait‚ who were called up to assist the team for the practice match will no longer be joining the squad.

The entire England team has returned negative after being tested on their arrival in Cape Town. The visitors will play their practice match in Newlands on Saturday.

South Africa will host England for three T20Is and as many ODIs in the limited over series in what would be their first international assignment in eight months.