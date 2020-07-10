‘One of the best exponents of reverse swing’: Sachin Tendulkar’s huge praise for veteran pacer

From Imran Khan to Wasim Akram, and from Zaheer Khan to Waqar Younis, reverse swing is an art that has turned bowlers into legends. Some of the biggest seamers in world cricket have employed reverse swing in their arsenal as they went about toppling the opposition’s batting order. Australia’s Glenn McGrath left a big mark in cricket because of his ability to use reverse swing, while in the modern era, seamers like Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad and James Anderson carried the legacy of reverse swing forward. India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes England veteran pacer Anderson is one of the best exponents of the art.

Speaking to West Indies legend Brian Lara on his 100MB app, Tendulkar explained why he believes Anderson could the key player for England in the first Test against Windies in Southampton.

“What I experienced over a period of time that he would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you,” the former batsman said.

“But what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost 3/4th of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me,” he further added.

“Nobody had done that, now I have spotted even Stuart Broad doing that. But Anderson started this long time ago. So, I rate him very, very high and he is one of the best exponents of the reverse swing,” Tendulkar added.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Jason Holder took a career-best 6-42 and won the first round of his private duel with England allrounder Ben Stokes as the touring side took control of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. Holder capitalized on more favourable bowling conditions under overcast skies on Day 2 to claim his seventh five-wicket haul — and sixth in his last 10 tests — and help dismiss England for 204.

One of his wickets was Stokes, the stand-in England captain, who was dropped twice before getting drawn forward by Holder and edging behind for a team-high 43.