Sections
Home / Cricket / One of the nicest guys, made wonderful contribution to Indian cricket: Virender Sehwag lauds legendary cricketer

One of the nicest guys, made wonderful contribution to Indian cricket: Virender Sehwag lauds legendary cricketer

Sehwag was replying to Laxman’s comment, in which the former middle-order batsman had praised the opener for his self-belief and positivity and termed him as one of the most destructive openers in the history of Test cricket.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 11:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag during a Test match (AFP)

Replying to former India batsman VVS Laxman’s high-praise, his teammate and former India opener Virender Sehwag said ‘one of the nicest guys’ Laxman has made a wonderful contribution to Indian cricket.

Sehwag said,” You have been a great friend and made such wonderful contribution to Indian Cricket and are one of the nicest guys, Bhrata.”

Sehwag was replying to Laxman’s comment, in which the former middle-order batsman had praised the opener for his self-belief and positivity and termed him as one of the most destructive openers in the history of Test cricket.

Also Read | One step ahead of all Indian batsmen: Ex-Pak captain lauds legend



“Cocking a snook at those who questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling, Virender Sehwag on to establish himself as one of the most destructive openers in Test history. Viru’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious,” Laxman had tweeted along with a photo of Sehwag.



 

Laxman and Sehwag have played a lot of cricket together between 2000 to 2012 and made major contributions in some of India’s famous Test wins.

Sehwag announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015.

Also Read | ‘People talk about Glenn McGrath but Javagal Srinath was right up there’

In 104 matches long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He also scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century of just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples. He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes.

Two-time World Cup-winner Sehwag - 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup - has a very good record in limited-overs cricket. in 251 ODIs, Sehwag scored 8273 runs with 15 hundreds. He was also the second cricketer in the world to score an ODI double ton after India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

Laxman has been paying tribute to his teammates who had an influence on him and his career. Apart from Sehwag, he has so far paid tribute to Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, and Javagal Srinath.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘WI will miss Bravo, Hetmyer but their decision must be respected’
Jun 06, 2020 11:34 IST
Mumbai Police’s order for action against fake news is legal: Maharashtra govt
Jun 06, 2020 11:30 IST
With over 80K coronavirus cases, Maharashtra soon to overtake China’s record: State tally
Jun 06, 2020 11:36 IST
UPPSC PCS ACF RFO exam 2020 postponed, details here
Jun 06, 2020 11:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.