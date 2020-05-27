Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Only few are brave’: Virat Kohli, Yuvraj, Suresh Raina lead birthday wishes for Ravi Shastri

Kohli uploaded a picture of himself and wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, laughing with Shastri, and his tweet read: “Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback.”

Updated: May 27, 2020 13:16 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Ravi Shastri with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. (@imVKohli)

Cricket fraternity on Wednesday turned to social media to wish India head coach Ravi Shastri on his 58th birthday. India captain Virat Kohli and Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were one of the first to wish Shastri on his special day on Twitter.

Rahane too shared a picture with Shastri and wrote on his Twitter handle: “Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon!”

 

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also took to social media to wish Shastri and his post read: “Happy Birthday senior. Have a great day. Best wishes cheers.”

 

Out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina wrote: “Happy Birthday @RaviShastriofc. Have a good one Ravi bhai.”

 

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav uploaded a picture of himself and Dhoni with Shastri and wrote: “Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir. Wishing you joy and happiness. Stay blessed.”

Team India’s chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi also wished Shastri on social media and his tweet read: “Wishing the head of Indian men’s cricket team, @RaviShastriOfc a very happy birthday. Stay safe stay healthy.”

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for the country, scoring 3,830 and 3,108 runs respectively in the two formats. He was also a fine spinner as he scalped 151 and 129 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.

Shastri was also part of the Indian team that created history in England by lifting the 1983 World Cup.

While donning the hat of a commentator after pulling down curtains over his illustrious cricket career, Shastri lent his voice to two of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket history - 2007 WT20 win and 2011 World Cup victory.

Shastri is currently in his second stint as head coach of Team India and his contract expires after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

