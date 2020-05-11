‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him

Sections
The fast bowler revealed how most of his one-time India teammates preferred to maintain their distance.

Updated: May 11, 2020 15:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

S Sreesanth’s ban ends in September this year. (Instagram)

Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who was banned for his involvement in the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal revealed how most of his former India teammates preferred to maintain distance from him and that the only two cricketers who did not give him the cold shoulder were Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman.

Sreesanth, who last played for India in 2011, was initially handed a life ban by the BCCI, but in August of 2019, BCCI ombudsman Justice DK Jain reduced the sentence to seven years, meaning Sreesanth would be eligible to play cricket from September 2020. Though having said that, Sreesanth admits that his relations with some of the cricketers he shared the Indian dressing room with, have improved.

“Now, I do speak to many players. I spoke to Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji recently on twitter. Viru (Sehwag) paaji, we keep messaging each other and Gautam (Gambhir), I met him recently,” Sreesanth told India Today.

“Publicly, most the players used to avoid me except for Viru bhai, Laxman bhai and just three-four others would stay in touch with me. I also understood their apprehensions and I also didn’t make an effort to engage with them as there were court proceedings going on against me. But then things improved in a couple of years. I met Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) at the airport not too long ago and I told him when I start playing cricket I will use the bat manufactured by Bhajji Sports.”



Sreesanth has been vocal about expressing his desire to represent India again but the road ahead remains a tricky one. The 37-year-old pacer likes the whole concept of the World Test Championships and is ready to do go the extra yard.

“I hope someday I will be able to play for India again. World Test Championship excites me and my goal will be to play that. My first target is to get into the Kerala team, and hope to make an impact there. I will go through whatever needs to be done and hopefully, one day I will see myself back in India colour,” Sreesanth said.

