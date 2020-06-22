‘Only thing Rohit has to do...,’ Nasser Hussain explains how Rohit Sharma can excel as a Test opener

Rohit Sharma’s return to Test cricket as an opener was one of the biggest success stories in Indian cricket in 2019. Rohit has been a force to reckon with in limited overs cricket but his Test career has been a stop and start one. Former England captain Nasser Hussain, known for his sharp analysis as a cricket pundit, said that Rohit Sharma is suited for the job.

“If Rohit Sharma is not a Test match opener, I’ve been watching a different game...If you go and ask fellow cricketers who your favourite player is, a lot of them will say, Rohit Sharma. Fellow cricketers watch Rohit Sharma and say this bloke seems to have so much time to bat,” Nasser said in a chat show on Sony Ten’s ‘Pit Stop’.

ALSO READ: ‘Your teammates are celebrating’: Shoaib Malik recalls Yuvraj Singh’s advice after 2017 Champions Trophy final

Hussain gave the example of India captain Virat Kohli to explain how a batsman needs to make changes to their game in order to fit into Test cricket and excel.

“Test match cricket at the top of the order is about having time, it’s about having a technique as well. You have to cover your off stump, like Virat (Kohli) did in England against (James) Anderson, the way he left him outside after all his problems of the previous tour, that is a Test match cricketer,” he said.

Rohit Sharma has so far only opened in India and it will be interesting to see how he reacts when touring in difficult conditions of England, Australia and South Africa. He was supposed to face his first big Test in New Zealand earlier this year but an injury ruled him out of the series.

ALSO READ: ‘Sachin wanted to concentrate on batting’: How Sourav Ganguly was appointed India captain, former selector explains

Hussain said Rohit needs to curb his natural game for a while and leave deliveries outside the off stump initially to ensure he performs well in Tests as an opener.

“And that’s the only thing Rohit has to do when he goes away from home and when the ball is moving around. He has to just spend half an hour and say to the bowler you can have this half hour I’m going to leave you, I’m going to take the slip cordon out of play,” added the 52-year-old.

Rohit Sharma has so far played 32 Test matches in his career. If he settles into the opening slot for India it will solve a lot of problems for the team management.