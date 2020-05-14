Opening for India for 8 years, not scared of fast bowlers: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit and Warner

Reacting to Australia opener David Warner and his opening partner in the Indian team Rohit Sharma’s comments about him not liking to take the strike off the first ball, Shikhar Dhawan said that’s the way he likes to bat, it’s just a mental thing and has got nothing do with him not wanting to take on the fast bowlers first-up.

In an Instagram chat, Warner and Rohit talked about the experience of opening with Dhawan. Warner opened with the India left-hander for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and Rohit has been opening with Dhawan in white-ball cricket for the last 7 years. Both of them agreed and joked about Dhawan denying to face the first ball.

“The only time I remember him (Dhawan) taking the first ball was when Harbhajan was bowling. He always used to say if there is a left-arm fast bowler then ‘you take the strike as I don’t want the incoming delivery,” said Warner.

In response, Rohit said: “He’s an idiot, what can I say. He doesn’t like to face the first ball. He likes to take on the spinners, but he does not like to take on the fast bowlers,” said Rohit.

Dhawan was asked to react on the same comments by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan in an Instagram live session on Wednesday.

Dhawan agreed that he does not like to face the first ball but disagreed that does it because of not wanting to take guard against a fast bowler.

“No no I disagree to that. It’s not like I don’t want to face fast bowlers. Everyone has their views, I am an opening batsman. I have done that role for India for eight years now, so obviously I play the fast bowlers. If I do not face them in the first over, then I eventually do in the second over.

“Yes, I do not like taking strike on the first ball of the match and I am honest about it but if any youngster like Prithvi comes in the side and he is not comfortable taking the first ball then obviously I would take the strike. But with Rohit, it started in Champions Trophy where I told him to take the strike and that sort of continued as I don’t like to change things much “ the left-handed batsman said.

Dhawan and Irfan also discussed the left-hander’s 85-ball hundred against Australia on debut against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle at Mohali.

Dhawan said it is a challenge for every opener to take on fast bowlers in seaming conditions.

“Of course if we play in England in seaming conditions, it is challenging for everyone, it’s not like I don’t want to face fast bowlers.

Both Rohit and Dhawan, who have been opening since the Champions Trophy in 2013, however, picked each other as their favourite batting partners.