‘Paaji, teach your fast bowler’: Aamer Sohail opens up on on-field argument with Navjot Singh Sidhu during 1996 Sharjah match

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail finally opened up on the on-field argument that took place between him and Navjot Singh Sidhu during a match in Sharjah. While different versions of the events have been presented over the years, Sohail said that he would give the version of events that happened during the match as per his recollection.

“Everyone knows Navjot Singh Sidhu. He is one of the big names of cricket. I respect him and he is one of those batsmen I enjoyed watching a lot. He has performed really well against some of the best bowling line-ups in the world,” the former Pakistan batsman said.

“In a comedy show, he had talked about an anecdote. I had confronted him about it on a news channel in 2005 when we were talking. He again talked about that incident, and I told him that things had not happened the way he thinks.

“I also told him that Aaqib Javed is in town, and the three of us can sit together and have a discussion on it. Last time, when I was commentating during Asia Cup, this incident was raised again, and I clarified it. But he quoted this anecdote in a different way, so I think, I need to give a clarification on it,” Sohail further said.

“The incident took place when I was captaining Pakistan in 1996 in a match at Sharjah against India. Sidhu paaji was batting somewhere in the 90s.

“In the middle of an over, he came to me angrily and said ‘Aamir paaji, teach your fast bowler. He is doing this wrong’, so I asked him ‘paaji, what happened’. So, he said ‘he’s throwing abuses at me’. So I told him ‘paaji, ignore him.

“He’s a fast bowler, they have a habit of talking’. So he said, ‘no, no, say whatever you want but don’t give abuses’. So I said ‘okay paaji, I will tell him after the game, you go on and play’.

“That’s all that happened, and I don’t know what he is thinking and bringing up this incident. This is the truth,” Sohail said.

“If there were any sort of abuses that happened between players, then the umpires, who are really strict towards the captains to maintain the code of conduct, they would have penalised. Now, I feel I have clarified this incident,” the former left-handed batsman signed off.