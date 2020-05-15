Sections
Home / Cricket / Pak pacer Hasan Ali battling back injury, might require surgery

Pak pacer Hasan Ali battling back injury, might require surgery

The Pakistan Cricket Board was prepared to send Hasan to Australia or any other country if the experts advised he undergo surgery for his back problem.

Updated: May 15, 2020 10:46 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

Pakistan's Hasan Ali (Action Images via Reuters)

Dropped from the list of centrally contracted players, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali is now staring at the possibility of being sidelined because of a back injury which might require surgery abroad.

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hasan, who has been battling injury problems since last year’s World Cup, is now suffering from a back pain after he appeared in the Pakistan Super League matches in February-March.

“He has developed a back problem since late April and the PCB has sent his medical reports to medical experts in Australia and some other countries for advice,” the source said.

He said the board was prepared to send Hasan to Australia or any other country if the experts advised he undergo surgery for his back problem.



“There are two options available for Hasan, either he undergoes a long-term therapy treatment or has surgery but everything will depend on the advice by the foreign experts,” the source said.

Hasan was also dropped from the list of contracted players by the PCB on Wednesday along with senior pacers, Wahab Riaz and Muhammad Aamir.

Hasan was not happy with the decision and sent out a cryptic tweet but soon after deleted it.

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Hasan was dropped because of his fitness problems but assured the board would look after his treatment.

Hasan was a vital member of Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy winning squad and the T20 team that reached the number one world ranking.

However, he missed the entire domestic season last year due to ankle and groin problems before a not so impressive comeback in the PSL.

The pacer got married to an Indian national last year in Dubai.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

World Bank approves $1 bn for India as social security fund for urban poor, migrants
May 15, 2020 11:35 IST
Sitharaman to announce 3rd tranche of economic package at 4 pm today
May 15, 2020 10:43 IST
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
May 15, 2020 09:42 IST
Social distancing led to economic slowdown, says World Bank India director
May 15, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Google Pixel 4a could be cheaper than Apple iPhone SE 2
May 15, 2020 11:35 IST
PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Mission very important in Covid-19 aftermath: World Bank official
May 15, 2020 11:41 IST
Not hosting IPL will cause loss of Rs 4000 crore: Sourav Ganguly
May 15, 2020 11:33 IST
Apple planning to launch iPad, iPad Mini soon
May 15, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.