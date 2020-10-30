PAK v ZIM: Twitter erupts after baffling run out sees two Pakistan batsmen left stranded on the same end

Pakistan have done it again. People love to make the Pakistan cricket team and its players the butt of all jokes and they found another reason courtesy a piece of clueless running between two of their batsmen during the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi on Friday. Imam Ul Haq and Haris Sohail were involved in an awful mix-up that saw both batsmen stranded on the same end, giving users on Twitter to strike the hammer on a red-hot iron.

The incident took place in the 26th over of the Pakistan innings. Imam was set and batting nicely after getting a half-century along with Sohail with the pair having put on 30 runs for the third wicket. Imam played the ball towards point unaware of the fact that Sohail had taken off in search of a quick single. Before Imam realised, Haris was already next to him at the striker’s end.

The throw from the fielder at backward point missed the stumps, with wicketkeeper Brendan Taylor unable to collect it. However, the fielder at square leg realised the chance he had and threw it to bowler Sikander Raza, who took the bails off. Unfortunately for Pakistan, Imam was run out.

This triggered a meme-fest on Twitter, with people once again blaming Pakistan for their carelessness. Here are a few.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Pakistan players have repeatedly committed the mistake of batsmen getting run out while being stranded with their partners. Earlier in February this year during the Under 19 World Cup, youngster Qasim Akram and Rohail Nazir were involved in an equally baffling run out, with both batsmen caught running towards the same end.