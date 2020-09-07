‘Pakistan also deserves similar support’: Misbah-ul-Haq calls on countries to tour Pak

The Pakistan cricket team recently played a 3-match Test and T20 international series in England. They became the second country after West Indies to tour England amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The team spent two months in England and was part of a bio-secure bubble created by ECB to protect the cricketers from Covid-19. The matches were played in empty stadiums and the hosts managed to get the better of the visitors in the Test series.

Returning home from the tour, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq urged his cricket rivals to tour the country. Misbah said that the sport needs “mutual support” to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Nations have been sceptical of touring Pakistan after militants attacked Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009. Pakistan also managed to host the PSL at home this year while the Sri Lankan cricket team also toured the nation.

“Our tour to England was important for both countries,” Misbah said during a press conference.

“It was also important to support the cricket world in general and English cricket in particular in these testing times of Covid-19.

“Pakistan also deserves similar support from other countries. These are times when the cricket world needs mutual support.”

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore had last week said that England should “definitely” tour Pakistan if it was safe to travel.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had recently said that Misbah will be asked to reflect on his and the team’s performance. In the past 12 months, Pakistan won two Tests and lost three, won two out of three ODIs (one match was rain abandoned), and won three T20Is out of 12 with three washouts. They lost the recent Test series in England 0-1 and drew the T20 series 1-1.

“I believe in empowerment and that’s precisely why Misbah was given full authority and support. But he very much remains accountable and as part of his appraisal process, he will be interviewed by the PCB Cricket Committee,” Mani said in an interview to ‘Dawn’ newspaper.

“He will be asked to reflect on his own and team’s performances, and share his vision for the future.” Mani also expressed concern that the Pakistan team has failed to show signs of improvement.

(with PTI inputs)