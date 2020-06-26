Sections
Home / Cricket / Pakistan arriving on Sunday for England cricket tour

Pakistan arriving on Sunday for England cricket tour

Pakistan’s itinerary “will be announced in due course,” the ECB said. The 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for the virus this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will join the tour when they are cleared.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:09 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

Brisbane: Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, celebrates with his team after getting the wicket of Australia's David Warner during their cricket test match in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP/PTI(AP11_23_2019_000011B) (AP)

Pakistan is arriving on Sunday without 10 coronavirus-infected players for a cricket tour of England that doesn’t have any scheduled games yet. The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed the tour on Friday, saying only that the three tests and three Twenty20s will be without spectators. The tour was originally to begin on July 30, but the pandemic delayed all tours, and England’s three-test series against the West Indies next month isn’t scheduled to end until July 28.

Pakistan’s itinerary “will be announced in due course,” the ECB said. The 10 players and one staff member who tested positive for the virus this week are self-isolating in their homes in Pakistan, and will join the tour when they are cleared.

The rest of the Pakistan squad, which will undergo more tests before departing on Sunday, will upon arrival in England go into isolation for 14 days in Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s Incora County Ground on July 13.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 542 Covid-19 cases West Bengal registers its highest single-day spike
Jun 26, 2020 21:42 IST
Venomous snake Russell’s viper caught in house, gives birth to 35 snakelets
Jun 26, 2020 21:38 IST
India’s repute tarnished globally due Centre’s weak leadership: Jakhar
Jun 26, 2020 21:36 IST
STF nabs 3 couples with 4kg heroin, drug money & weapon in Ludhiana
Jun 26, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.