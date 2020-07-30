Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan explains plans to take Babar Azam’s game to ‘next level’

Pakistan are getting ready to play England in a Test series and they are currently being guided by two of their finest batsmen of the previous generation. While Misbah-ul-Haq is the head coach of the team, Younis Khan, Pakistan’s highest Test run-getter, is the batting coach.

Talking about how to be successful in England Younis suggested that the team’s tailenders will have to put up a fight and add crucial runs for the team.

“If we have to win series in England, if we have to fightback, it is important that our tail-enders also fight, which is the hallmark of all successful teams,” Khan said, referring to the role of England’s lower order in their 2-1 series victory against West Indies.

“It’s not just the top six-seven batsmen. The tail-enders must also perform with the bat,” he said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Younis, who also holds the record for the most centuries scored by a Pakistani in Test cricket, said he is working to improve the batting of the pace bowlers.

“We are working with our bowlers, who bat at number 9, 10, 11. They may not score a lot, but they need to put up a fight with the bat,” he said.

“I think Abbas has a nice balance. I’m trying to make him their leader, so that he can guide the tail-enders. We’ve been working really hard on their batting - feeding them bouncers and yorkers in the nets.”

Younis also stressed on the need for their star batsman Babar Azam to play big knocks and convert his centuries into bigger scores.

“He’s been a fantastic performer for Pakistan with strong performance in the last couple of years. I want him to bat longer, converting his 100 into 150 and 150 into 200,” he said.

“Hopefully, he will end up as a legendary batsman. I don’t think we should put comparisons of other players with Babar. All this could put unwanted pressure on him. Babar has a class of his own and I hope I can take him to the next level.” Younis said.

He further elaborated on the need for the batsmen to acclimatise to the conditions i England and be solid in their technique.

“It’s an open secret that batsmen struggle here, especially on their first tours. Batting isn’t easy, more so when it’s cold and overcast. It’s crucial to play close to the body, under your eyes and play late with soft hands.

“We’re working with the boys to ensure that they adapt. See, you can not change technique overnight. Maybe with the extremely young and raw players you can, but not with the established players. That’ll surely backfire. So, it’s about adapting and refining your technique to adjust with the conditions,” he said