Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Pakistan confirm Younis Khan as batting coach for two years

Pakistan confirm Younis Khan as batting coach for two years

Younis is the only Pakistan batsman in test cricket’s 10,000-run club and accompanied the side on their tour of England this summer.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 12:28 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Pakistan’s former cricket captain Younis Khan displays the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy during a ceremony at the University of Karachi, Pakistan March 30, 2017. (REUTERS)

Former captain Younis Khan will continue as the men’s batting coach of Pakistan until the Twenty20 World Cup in 2022, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Younis is the only Pakistan batsman in test cricket’s 10,000-run club and accompanied the side on their tour of England this summer.

“The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan’s expertise and skills when he’s not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said in a statement.

“This is part of the PCB’s strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction.”



The board said the appointment of Younis will be “until, at least” the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November.

Younis scored 10,099 runs and 34 hundreds in 118 tests, and also played 265 one-dayers and 25 T20 internationals for Pakistan.

The 42-year-old said he was pleased to take up the job on a long-term basis.

“I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties,” he added.

“I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 14:03 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST
LIVE: Rs 1.32 L-cr given to 39.7 lakh taxpayers as Income Tax refunds, says FM
Nov 12, 2020 14:03 IST
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Nov 12, 2020 10:58 IST

latest news

Kajal Aggarwal is in the lap of luxury, share pics of underwater room
Nov 12, 2020 13:58 IST
‘They are going to dominate’: Pathan’s strong prediction for IPL team
Nov 12, 2020 13:57 IST
UK economy saw big bounceback in summer before fresh curbs
Nov 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Can you answer Rs 7 crore question that made Nazia Nasim quit KBC 12?
Nov 12, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.