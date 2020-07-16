Sections
Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricketer back in squad for England tour after positive test

Pakistan cricketer back in squad for England tour after positive test

Pakistan arrived in Britain last month and is scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20s against England.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:42 IST

By Associated Press, London

Representative photo. (Twitter/PCB Media)

A Pakistan cricketer has been cleared to return to the squad on its tour of England after testing positive for the coronavirus, England said on Thursday.

The player, who wasn’t identified, returned the positive test “for the remnants of a previous COVID-19 infection” and underwent a precautionary period of self-isolation after arriving in Britain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

“The player has since returned two negative tests with no risk of infection to other players and staff,” the ECB statement said.

Pakistan arrived in Britain last month and is scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20s against England.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Sachin Pilot, disqualification and the Tenth Schedule: An explainer
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Shimla
Jul 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Fly out of Pune trend continues, though lockdown impact felt at Lohegaon airport
Jul 16, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.