Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz among seven more to test positive for Covid-19

A day after Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali had tested positive for the Coronavirus, seven more Pakistan cricketers including all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and fast bowler Wahab Riaz have also contracted the virus, the PCB announced on Tuesday. This takes the total count to 10.

“Following the announcement yesterday that three players had tested positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed that a further seven players and a player support personnel from a total of 35 have tested positive for Covid-19,” the PCB said in a statement.

Hafeez, who had retired from Test cricket in late 2018, had announced that he will end his Pakistan cricket career after the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, saying he wanted to go out on a winning note. However, if the ICC tournament is delayed, the all-rounder remains open to extending his 17-year-long career until the event is eventually held. Left-arm quick Riaz, last played a Test for Pakistan in November last year.

Besides Hafeez and Riaz, other to have tested positive are Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Rizwan. A player support personnel from a total of 35 has also tested positive for Covid-19.

The next step as mentioned by the PCB requires the players and player support personnel, who have tested negative, to assemble in a bio-secure environment in Lahore on 24 June. They will undergo a second round of testing on 25 June.

Those who have tested positive in pre-departure testing, will observe self-isolation in their homes and remain under strict monitoring of the PCB medical panel. As soon as they complete their minimum quarantine period, the players will undergo further testing. The players will be flown to England on June 28, only after both tests come out negative.

Players who have tested positive: Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz

Player who have tested negative: Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, and Yasir Shah