Sections
Home / Cricket / Pakistan cricketers reach England for series amid COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan cricketers reach England for series amid COVID-19 pandemic

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made arrangements for their testing before they go on a 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Manchester

File image of Pakistan Cricket Team players. (Twitter/Babar Azam)

A 31-member Pakistan contingent, including 20 players, reached England on Sunday as six out of their 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers were held back despite returning negative when tested the second time. The Pakistan cricketers and 11 support staff members arrived on a chartered flight from Lahore and will be transported to Worcestershire. Coming out one by one, wearing masks, the Pakistani players and support staff members were seen maintaining distance.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has made arrangements for their testing before they go on a 14-day isolation period, during which they will be allowed to train. The side will move to Derbyshire on July 13 to prepare for their three-Test and three T20 international series against the home side in August-September.

Also read: ‘Real match winner’: Younis Khan heaps praise on England fast bowler

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz have tested negative in their second tests but they would be sent to England only after two of their successive tests return negative.

The six players will undergo a third round of testing at some stage next week. Players who have again tested positive are Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Kashif Bhatti and Imran Khan, along with masseur Malang Ali. Fast bowler Musa Khan and wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir, who were among the reserve players reached here along with the team.



The players who reached here on Sunday are Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah.

Zafar Gohar, the left-arm spinner who played an ODI in 2015, will join the side from England and will only be involved in pre-match preparations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sensex down 300 points in opening session, Nifty drops to 10,290
Jun 29, 2020 09:33 IST
Katy Perry says she had suicidal thoughts after break-up with Orlando Bloom
Jun 29, 2020 09:29 IST
Lok Nayak doctor, Hindu Rao ward boy die of Covid-19
Jun 29, 2020 09:14 IST
Over 200 IIT Indore MTech students take online open book exam from their home
Jun 29, 2020 09:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.