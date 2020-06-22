Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan rubbishes death reports circulating on social media

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan on Sunday took to twitter to rubbish reports of his death in a car accident, which the tall left-arm pacer had been circulating on social media. has confirmed that he’s fine after rumours of his death started circulating on social media.

Terming the reports ‘fake’ and ‘baseless’, Irfan said he there was no accident at all. The left-arm pacer also went on to urge not to spread such news as it had disturbed’ his family and friends.

“Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident,” tweeted Irfan.

“This has disturbed my family and friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well,” his tweet further read.

38-year-old Mohammad Irfan, who made his debut against England in 2010, has represented Pakistan in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is, picking up 10, 83, and 16 wickets respectively.

Though there are different reports of his height in Pakistan but most of it claim he is 7 ft 1 inches. If those reports are to be believed then he is the tallest player to have played international cricket, surpassing the likes of Goel Garner.

He was last seen in action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he represented Multan Sultans. He ended up taking four wickets in the tournament.