Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan terms India batsman as the ‘best at the moment’ in the world

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 07:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alex Hales. (Reuters)

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan may not have played 100 international matches since his debut 10 years ago in 2010 but in the ones he has – 86 to be precise - he has managed to give a fair amount of trouble to the opposition batsmen. A lot of the credit for that must surely be reserved for his height –a towering 7 ft 1. Irfan generated a lot of buzz when he first toured India in 2012. The left-arm pacer who last played a T20I for Pakistan in 2019 against Australia, has picked the current best batsman in the world right now.

The lanky Irfan had no hesitation in naming India captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world right now. “If you see overall in the world, the best batsman at this moment is Virat Kohli,” Irfan said during a chat with Pakistan broadcaster Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show ‘Cric Cast’.

Irfan, who played against Kohli in that ODI series in 2012 which Pakistan won 2-1, went on to lavish praise on the Indian captain and said that Kohli’s ability to attack the weaker bowlers makes him so successful.



“The way he plays, the biggest thing in him is that he calculates and plays. He just scores 5-6 against the good opposition bowler and covers up against the weaker bowlers,” added Irfan.

Virat Kohli like most of the current cricketers has been away from cricket for quite some time. The Indian captain, who is the only batsman currently to average 50-plus in all formats of the game, will return to action as the leader of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the tournament is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. IPL was shifted out of India due to the pandemic situation in the country.

